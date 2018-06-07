Free River Festival Bus Rides Available

OCCK, Inc. Transportation, including Salina CityGo, will be offering free rides and extended hours to patrons of the Smoky Hill River Festival.

Any passengers with a River Festival button, that ride CityGo or Paratransit vehicles, will be allowed to ride for free on Thursday, June 7th, Friday, June 8th or Saturday, June 9th, 2018.

CityGo passengers must show the drivers their buttons when they board the buses. Paratransit riders must tell the dispatcher they have River Festival buttons when they call to schedule their rides.

Additional hours have been added to CityGo’s schedule to accommodate River Festival hours as well. The Blue Route will run until 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 7th, Friday, June 8th or Saturday, June 9th, 2018.

From 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the Blue Route will pick up passengers at the normal stops at the Oakdale Park north entrance, the Oakdale Park east entrance, the Kenwood Park foot bridge, and Kenwood Cove. The driver will then take passengers to stops that they request on any route.

“We are pleased to offer this service to River Festival patrons,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager. “The Festival is such a fun time for Salina and we want to make sure people are able to get to the park and stay as long as they want. And by offering free rides, we hope to encourage people to park a little bit further away and ride the bus in to help with the traffic congestion.”

CityGo spans the city from North to South and East to West with five routes, noted by colors on route maps and bus stops: red, blue, yellow, green and purple. Service runs from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, with more than 200 fixed bus stops citywide, plus two areas designated as “Wave and Ride”. Fares for the CityGo buses are $1 for a Single-Trip Pass (recommended for one-way trips), $2 for a Day Pass (recommended for round trips and transfers), $5 for a 6-Trip Ticket Book, and $35 for a Monthly Pass. Children 10 and under ride free with a fare paying adult.

OCCK offers Regional Paratransit, origin-to-destination, on-demand service for the general public throughout North Central Kansas including passengers with disabilities and seniors. Passengers seeking Paratransit services in Salina are required to meet medical eligibility due to fixed route regulations. Riders will be picked up at their address and dropped off at their destination. Hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday (Salina only). Fares are $2 per person each way in Saline County and 10-cents per mile outside Saline County. Personal Assistants ride free. Children, 10 and under, ride free when accompanied by an adult and must have an age appropriate car seat. To schedule rides, call the OCCK Transportation office at (785) 826-1583.