Salina, KS

Now: 103 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 103 ° | Lo: 77 °

BREAKING NEWS

Free Rides to Back to School Fair

Todd PittengerJuly 29, 2021

Free rides will be available for families attending the Saline County Back to School Fair.

Salina CityGo, will be providing free rides to families attending the Back to School Fair on Friday. The Back to School Fair will be held at Lakewood Middle School from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Passengers will just need to tell the driver that they are going to the Back to School Fair.  The best stop to use is stop #41 on the Red Route (N. Ohio Crosswalk).  Buses will be at that stop at :46 after each hour during regular hours (6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.) and at :16 each hour during peak hours (12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives.  OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Free Rides to Back to School Fair

Free rides will be available for families attending the Saline County Back to School Fair. Salina...

July 29, 2021 Comments

Back to School Fair is Friday

Kansas News

July 29, 2021

Big 12 Accuses ESPN Of Destabilizin...

Sports News

July 29, 2021

Chiefs Open Camp With First Practic...

Sports News

July 29, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Free Rides to Back to Sch...
July 29, 2021Comments
Back to School Fair is Fr...
July 29, 2021Comments
Injury Crash
July 29, 2021Comments
Trailer Thief Caught
July 29, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices