Free Rides to Back to School Fair

Free rides will be available for families attending the Saline County Back to School Fair.

Salina CityGo, will be providing free rides to families attending the Back to School Fair on Friday. The Back to School Fair will be held at Lakewood Middle School from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Passengers will just need to tell the driver that they are going to the Back to School Fair. The best stop to use is stop #41 on the Red Route (N. Ohio Crosswalk). Buses will be at that stop at :46 after each hour during regular hours (6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.) and at :16 each hour during peak hours (12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

