Free Rides Through End of 2020

Public transportation will continue to be free in the Salina area for another month. OCCK Transportation says free fares for all public transit services, including CityGo, 81 Connection, Paratransit and City of Abilene through the end of 2020.

“2020 has been one for the books and unlike anything we’ve ever experienced,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager. “Offering free fares for the remainder of the year will give new and returning passengers some freedom to try our services. Even with the global pandemic, public transit offers a safe and easy alternative to driving.”

Counties served include: Saline, Ottawa, Cloud, Republic, Jewell, Mitchell, Lincoln, Ellsworth, Osborne, Smith, McPherson, Marion, Dickinson, Clay.

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.

OCCK is committed to providing transportation services to the general public, seniors, and persons with disabilities, through a variety of programs, including a fixed route service in Salina, CityGo, a regional paratransit service that serves fourteen counties, non emergency medical transportation for people with Medicaid, as well as non emergency medical transportation for clients of Salina Regional Health Center, a regional fixed route service, 81 Connection, KANcycle – the regional bike sharing program, City of Abilene public transportation and the newest program, KanConnect.