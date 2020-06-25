Free Public Transportation Through July

Salina-based public transportation will continue free fares for all public transit services. According to OCCK, the free fares include the CityGo bus system, 81 Connection, Paratransit and City of Abilene through the month of July.

“2020 has been a year of unprecedented times for everyone,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager. “We hope by doing this one small thing that we can help make peoples’ days a little bit brighter and a little bit easier.”

Counties served include: Saline, Ottawa, Cloud, Republic, Jewell, Mitchell, Lincoln, Ellsworth, Osborne, Smith, McPherson, Marion, Dickinson, Clay.

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.

OCCK is committed to providing transportation services to the general public, seniors, and persons with disabilities, through a variety of programs, including a fixed route service in Salina, CityGo, a regional paratransit service that serves fourteen counties, non emergency medical transportation for people with Medicaid, as well as non emergency medical transportation for clients of Salina Regional Health Center, a regional fixed route service, 81 Connection, KANcycle – the regional bike sharing program, City of Abilene public transportation and the newest program, KanConnect.