Free Fishing This Weekend

Fishing will be free this weekend in Kansas. June 7th and 8th are “Free Fishing Days”, when anyone can fish on any public waters without a fishing license.

According to the Kansas Department of Parks and Wildlife, the free weekend provides the perfect opportunity to introduce someone to the joys of angling.

In Kansas, anyone age 16-74 must have a fishing license to fish, except on Free Fishing Days, and although license requirements are waived, anglers must still abide by all other regulations such as length and creel limits, and equipment requirements.

With the right location, a variety of baits to choose from, and some cooperative weather, Kansas fishing can be a blast. Give it a try; we can bet you’ll be hooked.

Photo by Chris Boese via Unsplash