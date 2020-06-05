Salina, KS

Free Fishing This Weekend

Todd PittengerJune 5, 2020

This weekend could be the perfect time to do a little fishing. Anglers can fish without a Kansas fishing license at public waters this Saturday and Sunday, June 6th and 7th thanks to “Free Fishing Days.”

Each year, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism designates one weekend when everyone can fish without a Kansas fishing license. All you need is a pole and a place to go. Free Fishing Days celebrates National Fishing and Boating Week – a week dedicated to recognizing the importance of recreational boating and fishing.

More than 90 percent of the community lakes in Kansas are enrolled in the program and do not require any additional fishing licenses.

If you’ll be taking part in Free Fishing Days, here are some tips to help you plan your weekend outing:

  • Visit ksoutdoors.com and click “Fishing,” then “Where to Fish” to find a public fishing spot near you, including CFAP lakes.
  • You can consult the 2020 Fishing Forecastat ksoutdoors.com/Fishing/Fishing-Forecast to locate waters ranked highest for a given species.
  • For a list of state park conditions, check out ksoutdoors.com and click “State Parks,” then “State Park Alerts” or call the park office.
  • While license requirements are waived for the weekend, anglers must still abide by all other regulations such as length and creel limits, equipment requirements, and more. To find regulation information, grab a copy of the 2020 Kansas Fishing Regulations Summaryat a license vendor near you. The summary also lists every state fishing lake, community lake and reservoir, and designates those considered “family friendly,” which means they have easy access to the water, flush restrooms, security patrols and lighting, and no alcohol is allowed.

Go fishing on June 6h and 7th; the only thing it will cost you is your free time.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

