Free Fares For All Public Transit

Todd PittengerMarch 18, 2020

Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the economic impact felt by many, OCCK Transportation will offer free fares for all public transit services, including CityGo, 81 Connection, Paratransit and City of Abilene, starting Thursday and continuing indefinitely.

The agency says they are also restricting access to their transportation office at 340 N. Santa Fe to employees only until further notice.

They say they are charged with making difficult decisions about how to move forward while keeping the health and safety of everyone involved as a top priority.  Additional information about possibly reducing services will be announced when decisions are made.

They will adapt and continue to evaluate the situation as it evolves.  They are working with federal, state and local officials while moving forward in this unknown territory.

Tou can follow them on Facebook or online at www.salinacitygo.com for more information as it becomes available.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

