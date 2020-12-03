Free Fares Extended Through January

Free rides on public transportation in Salina and Central Kansas area being extended.

According to OCCK Transportation, they will continue free fares for all public transit services, including CityGo, 81 Connection, Paratransit, City of Abilene and KanConnect through the end of January 2021.

“With increasing positive COVID cases in our area, we are looking for additional ways of keeping our passengers and drivers safe,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager. “By eliminating the contact needed to charge fares and sell passes for one additional month, we are hoping to limit the spread of the virus. This also give us time to look for more permanent safety and fare management features.”

Counties served include: Saline, Ottawa, Cloud, Republic, Jewell, Mitchell, Lincoln, Ellsworth, Osborne, Smith, McPherson, Marion, Dickinson, Clay.

