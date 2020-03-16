Free Children’s Lunches Available Tuesday

The Rocking M Media Salina group of radio stations are coordinating an effort to help provide meals, as needed, while children are out of school.

Here is the plan for at least Tuesday:

Chick-fil-A Salina Ks is donating 100 kids meals. They will be distributing them from our parking lot at the radio station 131 N. Santa Fe, Seventh St. entrance, from 11 – 1.

Anybody who needs these meals for your kids, come on over. We are trying to reduce our amount of contact with the public, so we are asking that you just drive through, and we will give you the meals through your car window.

Please refer to the map so we can reduce traffic as much as possible.

We will try to sustain this as much as we can, or until the district has these kids taken care of. No need to duplicate resources. If you have or know a business you think would help, please let me know. Thanks for your help, Shawn and Denise from Chic-fil-a. —

A GoFundMe account has been established to help fund the effort.