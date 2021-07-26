Free Bus Rides to Enrollment

Free rides will be available to those who are enrolling students this week.

Salina CityGo, will be providing free rides to families attending USD 305 Enrollment on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Enrollment will be held at Central High School, 650 E. Crawford, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

OCCK says passengers will just need to tell the driver that they are going to enrollment. Central High School is stop #40 on the Blue Route. Buses will be at that stop at :50 after each hour during regular hours (6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.) and at :20 each hour during peak hours (6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.

OCCK is committed to providing transportation services to the general public, seniors, and persons with disabilities, through a variety of programs, including a fixed route service in Salina, CityGo, a regional paratransit service that serves fourteen counties, non emergency medical transportation for people with Medicaid, as well as non emergency medical transportation for clients of Salina Regional Health Center, a regional fixed route service, 81 Connection, KANcycle – the regional bike sharing program, City of Abilene public transportation, GoConcordia public transportation, and KanConnect.