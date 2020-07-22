Free Bus Rides to Continue

Public transportation will continue to be free in the Salina area for another month. OCCK Transportation says free fares for all public transit services, including CityGo, 81 Connection, Paratransit and City of Abilene through the month of August.

“It’s amazing that another month has come and gone already,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager. “OCCK continues to provide the same great service for all passengers, even during this pandemic. We know that the passengers appreciate all that we do for them so we’re happy to provide another month of free fares.”

Counties served include: Saline, Ottawa, Cloud, Republic, Jewell, Mitchell, Lincoln, Ellsworth, Osborne, Smith, McPherson, Marion, Dickinson, Clay.

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.

OCCK is committed to providing transportation services to the general public, seniors, and persons with disabilities, through a variety of programs, including a fixed route service in Salina, CityGo, a regional paratransit service that serves fourteen counties, non emergency medical transportation for people with Medicaid, as well as non emergency medical transportation for clients of Salina Regional Health Center, a regional fixed route service, 81 Connection, KANcycle – the regional bike sharing program, City of Abilene public transportation and the newest program, KanConnect.