Free Bike Access For Pedal Pushers

A bicycle sharing program which has people pedaling in eight communities in North Central Kansas including Salina, will let their bikes be used for free beginning later this week.

May is National Bike Month and KANcycle is making it easier than ever to get rolling, by offering free 60-minute bike share rides all month long. Whether you’re biking for your health, the environment, or just for fun, KANcycle invites riders across north central Kansas to celebrate the power of two wheels.

According to the organization, KANcycle is offering the promo code “bike2025” for 31 free rides on KANcycle during the month of May. This promo code is good for all locations in the KANcycle service area.

“No better way of celebrating National Ride a Bike Day, National Bike to Work Day, Bike Month, and overall physical activity, than by offering free rides,” said Michelle Coats, Director of Mobility Management for the region. “KANcycle is a great program for Kansas, and we want more people to take advantage of this service. Rides can be taken for any purpose, including shopping, errands, and even fun.”

Bikes are easy to check out. Riders need to download the Movatic app, find a rack with an available bike, enter the promo code on the payment screen, and start riding. To end the ride, the process is reversed.

KANcycle is a regional bike sharing program that includes stations in Salina, Minneapolis, Concordia, Belleville, Mankato, Beloit, Lincoln, Ellsworth, Lindsborg and Coffeyville, with convenient, affordable access to bicycles as an easy, fun, healthy and eco-friendly means of transportation and recreation. OCCK, through a collaborative funding partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, brings you KANcycle powered by Movatic.

Movatic manages all aspects of its bike-share programs — from bikes and technology, to maintenance and fleet rebalancing. Riding KANcycle bike share is easy. Bikes can be found via the free Movatic Mobile App — available for iPhone and Android. Each bike has a unique number which riders enter into the app to unlock the bike. After the rider returns the bike to a designated Movatic bike station, the rental ends and the bike is available for the next person to enjoy.