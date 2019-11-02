Free Alzheimer’s Prevention Classes Planned

Several Salina organizations are partnering to offer a program on the topic of Alzheimer’s prevention.

OCCK, Inc., Residence 600, and Salina Family YMCA are hosting two free 5-week Lifestyle Empowerment for Alzheimer’s Prevention (LEAP) programs.

According to OCCK, designed by experts at the KU Alzheimer’s Disease Center, LEAP equips individuals with the tools and information necessary to help reduce their risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease in the future. Current research suggests that even small changes in lifestyle can have a huge impact on brain health. For more information about the KU Alzheimer’s Disease Center and the development of this program, visit www.kualzheimer.org.

An evening class will be held every Tuesday from 6:30-7:30 pm beginning November 5 through December 3 at Residence 600 located at 600 E. Elm Street in Salina, Kansas. A morning class will be held every Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 am beginning November 6 through December 4 at the Salina Family YMCA located at 570 YMCA Drive in Salina, Kansas.

The first class in the program will cover the general aspects of Alzheimer’s disease, as well as provide a basic overview of healthy lifestyle habits that may help to reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. During the weeks that follow, the classes will explore topics such as physical activity and exercise, nutrition, sleep and stress management, and cognitive and social engagement, and how each specifically relates to brain health and Alzheimer’s disease.

Regardless of a family history of Alzheimer’s disease or just a desire to learn more about brain-healthy lifestyle choices, all individuals are encouraged to participate in this program.

For

questions or to RSVP for a class, contact Madison at OCCK by calling 785-829-6207 or emailing [email protected]