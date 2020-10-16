Free Agent RB Bell Joining Chiefs

(Kansas City, MO) — The defending Super Bowl champs are bolstering their back field. The Kansas City Chiefs have reached a one-year deal to sign free agent running back Le’Veon Bell.

He will have to go through five days of COVID-19 testing before he can join the team.

The 28-year-old was released by the Jets Tuesday.

Bell was in the second season of a four-year, 52.5-million-dollar contract.

He has 19 carries for 74 yards in two games this season and missed games with a hamstring injury Prior to signing with the Jets, he was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Steelers, rushing for more than 12-hundred yards three years.