Free Agent RB Bell Joining Chiefs

Metro NewsOctober 16, 2020

(Kansas City, MO) — The defending Super Bowl champs are bolstering their back field. The Kansas City Chiefs have reached a one-year deal to sign free agent running back Le’Veon Bell.

He will have to go through five days of COVID-19 testing before he can join the team.

The 28-year-old was released by the Jets Tuesday.

Bell was in the second season of a four-year, 52.5-million-dollar contract.

He has 19 carries for 74 yards in two games this season and missed games with a hamstring injury Prior to signing with the Jets, he was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Steelers, rushing for more than 12-hundred yards three years.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

