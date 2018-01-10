Fourth Quarter Drought Leads To Loss

Minneapolis Lions fell on the road in a battle with the Clay Center Tigers tonight, losing 52-45.

The game was tied at 31 heading into the fourth quarter. Minneapolis would score first with a floater from Senior Trent Brubaker on their opening possession of the period. The Lions, then, would go scoreless over the next six minutes of the fourth. Clay Center went on a 16-0 run to lead, 47-33, with under two minutes in the game.

Sophomore Derek Freel hit a three with 1:43 to go to stop the cold spell for Minneapolis, who tried to claw their way back before running out of time.

Minneapolis had seven players score in tonight’s game. Junior Kaden McCullick led the way with 14 points. Seniors TreVaughn Thomas and Trent Brubaker knocked in 11 and seven, respectfully.

Clay Center was led by Senior Anthony Atkinson-Enneking’s 27 points. The Tigers, also, had 12 points from Senior Nate Liby.

Minneapolis falls to 3-5 overall. They play at home on Thursday against Russell in a league match.

Second Half Struggles Lead To Loss

Minneapolis Lions were unable to stay with the Tigers in the second half losing on the road, 70-32.

A strong second quarter helped keep Minneapolis with the Tigers, as they trailed, 29-20, at the break.

Clay Center, who’s now 7-1 overall, took control of the second half right from the beginning. The Tiger ended up outscoring the Lions, 25-10, in the third quarter to lead, 54-30.

Minneapolis continued to struggle offensively, only scoring two point in the fourth.

The Tigers were led by Freshman Clara Edwards, who scored 24, and 18 points from Junior Addy Mullin.

Junior Karisma Vignery dropped 13 points. Junior Caroline Giles and Sophomores Kersti Nelson and Zoie Shupe each had five.

Minneapolis drops to 2-6 on the season.