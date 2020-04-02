Fourth Confirmed Saline County COVID-19 Coronavirus Case

A fourth confirmed case of the COVID-19 Coronavirus has been identified in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, they have been notified of another positive case. The case was identified through testing sent to a private lab.

The case is a male in his 30s. This case is not associated with known close contacts or travel to hot spot areas. The individual is self-quarantined at home.

The Saline County Health Department is working to identify any close contacts of the individual. Those that were exposed will be contacted by the Saline County Health Department as soon as possible.

As stated many times before, this is a rapidly changing situation. Governor Kelly’s Stay-at-Home Order is in effect until April 19th.