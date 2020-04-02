Salina, KS

Now: 64 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 68 ° | Lo: 31 °

Fourth Confirmed Saline County COVID-19 Coronavirus Case

Todd PittengerApril 2, 2020

A fourth confirmed case of the COVID-19 Coronavirus has been identified in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, they have been notified of another positive case. The case was identified through testing sent to a private lab.

The case is a male in his 30s. This case is not associated with known close contacts or travel to hot spot areas.  The individual is self-quarantined at home.

The Saline County Health Department is working to identify any close contacts of the individual. Those that were exposed will be contacted by the Saline County Health Department as soon as possible.

As stated many times before, this is a rapidly changing situation. Governor Kelly’s Stay-at-Home Order is in effect until April 19th.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

Fourth Confirmed Saline County COVI...

A fourth confirmed case of the COVID-19 Coronavirus has been identified in Saline County. Accordi...

April 2, 2020 Comments

4,000 Chromebooks Ready For Student...

Top News

April 2, 2020

Sacred Heart Parts Ways with FB Coa...

Sports News

April 2, 2020

Royals Playback Coming to KSAL

Sports News

April 2, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

New Principal at South Hi...
April 2, 2020Comments
Ellsworth Woman Killed in...
April 2, 2020Comments
State Launches Job Websit...
April 2, 2020Comments
Fighting Fraud Related to...
April 2, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH