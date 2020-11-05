Salina, KS

Four Wheeler Stolen, Police Impound a Motorcycle

Jeremy BohnNovember 5, 2020

A four wheeler is stolen from a west Salina neighborhood, but the investigation by Salina Police turns up a stolen motorcycle.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Kenneth Fivecoat-Miller, 37, Salina, says that his yellow and black 2003 Yamaha Banshee four wheeler was stolen from his residence in the 700 block of Custer St. on Wednesday.

The theft occurred around 4 a.m. Wednesday when Fivecoat-Miller says that he returned home, leaving the keys in his front door and then letting his dogs outside.

When he returned to fetch the keys, they were gone. He then heard his four wheeler drive off. The machine is valued at $10,000.

During the investigation, police found a 2002 Honda CBR 600 motorcycle left at the residence. The VIN number found it to be stolen out of Dickinson County from another victim, Ronnie Mills, 41, Salina.

The motorcycle has been impounded.

The investigation is ongoing.

