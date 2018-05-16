Salina, KS

Four Salina Children Missing

Todd PittengerMay 16, 2018

The search is on for a a group of Salina siblings who are missing.

Kansas Missing and Unsolved tells KSAL News 8-year-old Rosalia Lopez Milleson, 5-year-old Lorenzo Lopez Milleson, 3-year-old Nellie Lopez Milleson, and 1-year-old Carman Lopez Garcia went missing from Salina earlier this month, back on May 6th.

All of the children are believed to be with their non-custodial parents, and may be in hiding in the Kansas City area.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of the children, or who knows where thhe might be, is asked to contact Salina Police at 785-826-7210.

 

 

