Four People Hurt in Deer Crash Incident

Todd PittengerOctober 14, 2019

Four people were hurt in an accident in Western Kansas which began with a car hitting a deer.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was disabled in the eastbound lanes of K-156 Highway in rural Hodgeman County. The car partially on the shoulder and partially in the lane of travel after hitting a deer.

A 2009 Pontiac G5 came upon the disabled car and struck it in the rear left corner.

Two people who were standing outside the disabled car were hurt, as was one person in the car.They are identified as:

  • 19-year-old Benjamin McCaffery from Clahan, Colorado – Standing Outside Car – Suspected Serious Injury
  • 21-year-old Hunter Coronel from Brighton, Colorado – Standing Outside Car – Suspected Minor Injury
  • 20-year-old Makentzee Chappel from Garden City, Kansas – Inside the Disabled Car – Suspected Serious Injury

The driver of the Pontiac, 28-year-old Samantha  Lobmeyer from Garden City suffered suspected minor injuries.

Three victims were transported to the hospital in Jetmore, while the fourth was transported to a Wichita hospital.

The crash happened just before 9:00 Sunday night 15 miles west of Jetmore.

