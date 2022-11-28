Four Injured in Rollover Crash

Four adults were transported to the hospital in Salina with minor injuries after a rollover crash early Sunday.

Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that around 12:50am, 25-year-old Anthony Silvestre-Cedillo lost control of his 4-door 2018 Infinity on K-140 Highway and rolled off the road into a field.

He and his three adult passengers were taken to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment of cuts and bruises.

The vehicle is listed as a total loss.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office