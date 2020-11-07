Salina, KS

Foundation Welcomes New Staffer

Todd PittengerNovember 7, 2020
The Salina Community Foundation has a new person i9n charge of getting its message out to the community.
According to the foundation, Annika Wilson is the new director of marketing and communications. She brings 15 years of experience in the field, including building and managing relationships.
After graduating from the University of Kansas in Journalism and Mass Communications Wilson moved to Phoenix, Arizona. While in Phoenix, she furthered her career in sales and marketing by working as the marketing director of a technology company and an account executive for a full-service advertising agency.
Wilson completed her Master’s in Business Administration in 2010 and moved to Denver, Colorado in 2013 to be closer to family and take on a new marketing position for an out-patient surgery company.
Wilson recently moved back to Salina with her husband Mike and is looking forward to using her marketing experience at the Greater Salina Community Foundation.
Wilson takes over for Megan Robl, who left the foundation to become the executive director of Catholic Charities in Salina.

