Foundation Awards Over $60,000 in Scholarships

The Greater Salina Community Foundation has awarded over $60,000 in scholarships to area students for the upcoming academic year. The following recipients were recognized at a banquet held at the Salina Country Club on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

The Alice A. Riggs Ell-Saline K-State Scholarship is for graduates of Ell-Saline High School who will attend Kansas State University in Manhattan. Avery Bradley , Salina, received a $1,000 scholarship.

The Alma Olson and Michael T. Olson Scholarship is for students of North Central Kansas Technical College pursuing a degree in a building trade. John Moran , Salina, received a $750 scholarship.

The Booker T. Washington Scholarship is for African American graduates of a Saline County high school. Elijah Cairo , Salina, received a $600 scholarship.

The Brian C. Garnett Memorial Scholarship is for well-rounded graduates of Salina Central High School. Morgan Dolton , Sara Hazelton and Dawson Maring , all of Salina, each received a $1,000 scholarship.

The Delbert Townsend Scholarship is for graduating seniors from Decatur Community High School in Oberlin, Kansas. Kole Breth , Oberlin, received a $2,000 scholarship.

The David A. and M. Marguerite Parker Scholarship is for graduates of Tescott High School who are involved in the community. Logan Srna , Culver, received a $1,000 scholarship.

The Decatur Community Scholarship is for graduating seniors from Decatur Community High School in Oberlin, Kansas. Kole Breth , Oberlin, received a $500 scholarship.

The Emily E. Shobe Memorial Art Scholarship is for seniors graduating from Decatur Community High School pursuing studies in art, art education, computer graphics, architecture or design. Brittney Wesley , Oberlin, received a $1,250 scholarship.

The Erik Erickson Memorial Scholarship is for graduating seniors from Decatur Community High School in Oberlin, Kansas. Kel Grafel , Oberlin, received a $500 scholarship.

The Evelyn R. King National Honor Society Scholarship is for graduates of Salina Central High School who are National Honor Society members . Elisabeth Backes and Morgan Dolton , both of Salina, each received a $500 scholarship.

The First Bank Kansas Scholarship is for current Kansas Wesleyan University students, with preference to business majors. Aspen Chacon of Pueblo, Colorado, Angeleah Stierlen of Russell, Kansas, and Della Mettlen of Salina each received a $250 scholarships.

The Florence Evelyn Westhoff Scholarship is for graduates of a Salina high school with connections to University United Methodist Church in Salina, Kansas, or Kansas Wesleyan University students. Della Mettlen and Cheryl Walters , both of Salina, each received a $500 scholarship.

The Frances E. Curtis NAACP Scholarship is for graduates of a Saline County high school with a connection to NAACP-Salina. Sh'Kaiya Hutchens , Salina, received a $1,400 scholarship.

The Gayle and Evelyn Richmond Scholarship is for graduates of Plainville, Stockton, Natoma or Palco High Schools. Kayla Garvert of Plainville and Peyton Ostmeyer of Natoma each received a $1,500 scholarship.

The Glenn L. and Edna M. Mott Memorial Scholarship is for graduating seniors from Decatur Community High School in Oberlin, Kansas. Kole Breth , Oberlin, received a $500 scholarship.

The Hale Family Sunflower Promise Scholarship is for graduating community college students who plan to attend a four-year, post-secondary institution in Kansas. Michaela Gerhard of Derby, Kristen Lorenc of Russell and Ashlyn Parrish of Hays each received a $6,500 scholarship.

The Jeanne and George Frisbie Scholarship is for graduates of Southeast of Saline High School. Jessica Hustus , Gypsum, received a $1,000 scholarship.

The Jeanne B. Marts Scholarship is for graduates of a Saline County high school who plan to major in education. Alissa Zajac , Salina, received a $4,000 scholarship, Tabetha Deines , Salina, received a $2,000 scholarship, and Calley Burr , Salina, received a $1,000 scholarship.

The Jody Fredrickson Nursing and Health Scholarship is for graduates of a high school within the Dane G. Hansen Foundation service area who are pursuing a major in nursing or another health-related field, with preference to students from Decatur Community High School in Oberlin, Kansas. Caitlin Shields , Oberlin, received a $500 scholarship.

The Kansas Federation of Republican Women Scholarship is for registered Republican female students attending a Kansas college or university and majoring in political science, history, public administration, healthcare, law or education. Must be a junior or senior undergraduate or attending graduate school. Paige Hungate , Wichita, received a $1,000 scholarship.

The Kelling-Tomlinson Scholarship is for graduates of Smith Center High School. Ross Ifland of Cedar and Jesse Staples of Lebanon each received a $1,000 scholarship.

The Kurt Budke Scholarship is for college sophomores or above who attend Louisiana Tech University, Oklahoma State University, Washburn University or Wichita State University. Kacy Callihan of Memphis, Tennessee, Saige Carpenter of Custer City, Oklahoma, and Lacey Gotcher of Cotati, California, each received a $1000 scholarship.

The Mary Olson and Viola Olson Gustafson Scholarship is for students attending Cloud County Community College to pursue a degree in nursing or in a related medical field. Anna Knapp of Seneca received a $250 scholarship and Cara Knapp of Seneca received a $500 scholarship.

The Mike and Mable Kelling Scholarship is for graduates of Hartley High School in Hartley, Texas. Kyllie Richardson of Dalhart, Texas, received a $1,419 scholarship.

The Orpha J. & Ernest Milbradt Scholarship is for students planning to attend Kansas State University or the University of Kansas. Morgan Dolton and Peyton Kavanagh , both of Salina, each received a $500 scholarship.

The Tetlow-Downs Community Scholarship is for graduates of Lakeside High School pursuing a STEM major. Joshua Berkley , Downs, received a $1,000 scholarship.

The Wally Beets-John Marino Scholarship is for students who have been employed by the Salina Country Club. Karley Benson, Bylli Hoppock and Tyler Kirkhart, all of Salina, each received an $850 scholarship.

Overall, the foundation manages 74 scholarship funds, which were established by donors to support students pursuing higher education. Since inception, the community foundation has awarded over 1,550 scholarships totaling $1.4 million. More information about the scholarship program can be found at www.gscf.org/scholarships.