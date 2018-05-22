Salina, KS

Foundation Awards April Grants

Megan RoblMay 22, 2018

The Greater Salina Community Foundation has awarded its final grants for the 2018 fiscal year. Three organizations received funding from the L.P. “Pat” Mullen Fund.

Recipients include:

  • Salina Public Schools, $3,640 for a seven-week summer reading program at Schilling Elementary School.
  • Salina Area Technical College, $2,325 to host SATC Summer Camp, focused on electrical, welding, diesel and construction technology, for students in 6th through 10th grades.
  • Salina Family YMCA, $900 to purchase science equipment for two new science-based enrichment camps, including Electronics Camp and CSI Camp.

Applications to upcoming grant cycles are due August 15, October 15 and December 15, 2018. Funding for these cycles will be available through the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, the Fund for Early Childhood Care, Education and Development, the Kansas Health Foundation Fund and the L.P. “Pat” Mullen Fund. The grant application and fund criteria are available at www.gscf.org/about-grants.

For more information, contact Brandee Mayginnes, director of grants and scholarships, at 785-823-1800.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018.

