Foundation Announces Grant Cycles

The Greater Salina Community Foundation is now accepting grant applications for its August grant cycle. Online applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on August 15, 2019.

Over $135,000 is currently available through the following funds:

Assaria Community Fund – supports charitable projects that improve quality of life for citizens of Assaria, Kansas.

Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund – supports projects or programs that address arts and culture, community beautification, community social services and security, conservation and environment, education and health care.

Fund for Early Childhood Care, Education and Development – supports organizations or programs whose work furthers the care, education, development, health, safety and human service needs of children ages 0-6 to better prepare them for kindergarten.

Kansas Health Foundation Fund – supports preventative programs that support healthy living across Saline County.

P. “Pat” Mullen Fund – supports hands-on learning opportunities for school-age youth in the areas of arts, humanities, science, technology and invention.

Requests for funding up to $5,000 will be considered. The grant application and complete criteria for each fund are available at www.gscf.org/about-grants.

During the 2019 fiscal year, the foundation awarded over $140,000 in GSCF Grants to charitable projects in the area. Four GSCF Grant cycles will be offered during the new fiscal year, which started on July 1. Online applications are accepted at any time, and submissions are reviewed following each application deadline. Grant application deadlines are August 15, 2019, October 15, 2019, December 15, 2019, and February 15, 2020.

For more information, contact Brandee Mayginnes, director of grants and scholarships, at 785-823-1800.