Fort Riley to Hold Full-Scale Exercise

KSAL StaffJuly 23, 2019

A full-scale exercise is scheduled this week at Fort Riley.

According to the Army, during the day on Wednesday area residents, employees and community members should be aware there may be an increase in emergency response vehicle activity and “Giant Voice” loudspeaker announcements.

Additionally, certain roads on the installation may be temporarily closed and traffic could be rerouted due to exercise activity. Drivers are asked to be patient and allow extra time when traveling on post.

The exercise is a way to test and improve installation emergency preparedness. The annual exercise involves Fort Riley assets and community partners and helps test, synchronize and evaluate emergency response processes and procedures.

