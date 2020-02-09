Fort Riley Soldiers to Share Experiences

A group of soldiers from Fort Riley will shares experiences from a recent deployment at an event at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum.

According to the Eisenhower organization, the February Evenings at Ease program is scheduled for Tuesday, February 11, at 7 p.m. This free presentation is open to the public and will be held in the Visitors Center Auditorium of the Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene.

Ft. Riley’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and 1st Combat Aviation Brigade personnel will share experiences from their recent Atlantic Resolve deployment. Since April 2014, U.S. Army Europe has led the Department of Defense’s Atlantic Resolve land efforts by bringing units based in the U.S. to Europe for nine months at a time.

Atlantic Resolve provides these rotational units with the ability to build readiness, increase interoperability and enhances the bond between ally and partner militaries through multinational training events. Hear firsthand about training with allies, overcoming logistical challenges and overall deployment experience.

The Evenings at Ease program series is made possible courtesy of the Eisenhower Foundation and the Union Pacific Foundation.