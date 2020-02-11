Salina, KS

Now: 30 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 43 ° | Lo: 30 °

Fort Riley Soldier Distributed Bomb Instructions

Todd PittengerFebruary 11, 2020

A Fort Riley soldier has admitted to using social media to provide information about how to make explosive devices.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, 24-year-old Jarrett William Smith pleaded guilty today to unlawfully distributing instructions for making explosive devices over social media while he was a member of the U.S. Army.

Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing information related to explosives, destructive devices and weapons of mass destruction. Smith joined the Army June 12, 2017. He served as an infantry soldier and was trained in combat and tactical operations. He was transferred to Fort Riley in July of 2019.

The FBI received information that Smith gave out guidance to others on how to construct improvised explosive devices. He spoke to others on social media about wanting to travel to Ukraine to fight with a violent, far-right military group.

On September 20, 2019, from Fort Riley Smith sent a person working undercover for the FBI specific instructions for making an explosive device. He also provided a recipe for creating improvised napalm.

Sentencing is set for May 18. Smith could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each count.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Kansas Farmer Sentenced For Crop In...

A Kansas farmer will spend time in federal prison in connection with crop insurance fraud and bankru...

February 11, 2020 Comments

Fort Riley Soldier Distributed Bomb...

Top News

February 11, 2020

KWU Wind Ensemble to Host Honor Ban...

Kansas News

February 11, 2020

February 11th: A Good Day to Rememb...

Top News

February 11, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Farmer Sentenced F...
February 11, 2020Comments
KWU Wind Ensemble to Host...
February 11, 2020Comments
UPDATE: Lockdown Lifted a...
February 10, 2020Comments
Chamber of Commerce Sets ...
February 10, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH