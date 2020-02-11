Fort Riley Soldier Distributed Bomb Instructions

A Fort Riley soldier has admitted to using social media to provide information about how to make explosive devices.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, 24-year-old Jarrett William Smith pleaded guilty today to unlawfully distributing instructions for making explosive devices over social media while he was a member of the U.S. Army.

Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing information related to explosives, destructive devices and weapons of mass destruction. Smith joined the Army June 12, 2017. He served as an infantry soldier and was trained in combat and tactical operations. He was transferred to Fort Riley in July of 2019.

The FBI received information that Smith gave out guidance to others on how to construct improvised explosive devices. He spoke to others on social media about wanting to travel to Ukraine to fight with a violent, far-right military group.

On September 20, 2019, from Fort Riley Smith sent a person working undercover for the FBI specific instructions for making an explosive device. He also provided a recipe for creating improvised napalm.

Sentencing is set for May 18. Smith could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each count.