Fort Riley Ready For Operation Santa Claus

Fort Riley is beginning its annual Operation Santa Claus program this week.

According to the Army Post, Operation Santa Claus is an annual program in its 34th year. The Fort Riley community, along with the help of Santa Claus, helps needy children and their families by providing gifts for local children of active-duty service members during the holiday season.

Operation Santa Claus assists junior-enlisted service member families with financial difficulties during the holidays.

Operation Santa Claus is accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys in the $15 – $20 price range for children ages birth to 18 years.

Donation boxes

are located throughout businesses in Junction City, Ogden and Manhattan.