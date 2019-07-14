Fort Riley Planning First Soap Box Derby

Fort Riley is planning its first ever Soap Box Derby. The race is scheudled on August 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Camp Funston.

According to the Army, nicknamed “Riley’s Rascal Derby Race,” the event is open to racers in three age divisions: 7 – 12 years old; 13 – 17 years old; and 18 and older.

Cars can only be powered by gravity and all racers must wear helmets.

Prizes will be awarded for top speed in each age category and for best designs, including funniest car, most creative and the “Spirit of Fort Riley.”

Racers can register for the derby online at riley.armymwr.com. The deadline to register is August 1.

Detailed rules are available on riley.armymwr.com and www.facebook.com/rileymwr. You can also call 785-239-4983 for more information.

Participants and spectators should check www.facebook.com/rileymwr prior to the event for any updates.