Fort Riley Hosting Virtual Fall Apple Day Festival

Fort Riley’s virtual Fall Apple Day Festival takes place Saturday.

According to the Army post, viewers will see demonstrations from the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard and the military working dogs, meet the Soldiers and civilians of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, and see M1 tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles and helicopters up close, just as they would during a traditional Fall Apple Day. The 1st Infantry Division Band will also be featured during the virtual Fall Apple Day Festival.

No Apple Day would be complete without the pie queens and the Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley. HASFR will be selling apple pie by the slice with ice cream at the Custer House near Cavalry Parade Field. Those who stop by the Custer House during the event will also be able to pick up brochures for a driving tour of historic sites on post. The Warrior Zone and SpareTime Interactive Entertainment will both be hosting Fall Apple Day events, with patron limits of 75 at each facility.

All other activities are not open to the public, but will be part of the virtual celebration at https://www.facebook.com/FortRileyFallAppleDay