Fort Riley Goes on Offense Against COVID-19

Fort Riley is going on the offense to combat COVId-19. Officials at the army post in Kansas say Fort Riley medical professionals and first responders received the first rounds of vaccinations for COVID-19 on December 23rd at the Irwin Army Community Hospital.

“Today we go on offense,” said Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims, 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley commanding general. “We have to continue our COVID-19 defenses—masking, hygiene, and physical distancing—but as of today, we are taking the fight to the virus.”

The Moderna vaccine will be administered in prioritized phases according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. In accordance with Department of Defense priorities, Fort Riley providers have begun healthcare providers, healthcare support personnel, and emergency services professionals. The initial person on Fort Riley to receive the first of the two-shot vaccination was an emergency room doctor on post.

The vaccine will be offered on a voluntary basis. Priority populations are highly encouraged to receive the vaccine. When the vaccine is formally licensed by the Food and Drug Administration, it may become mandatory for all military personnel.

In addition to medical professionals and first responders, Soldier volunteers on Fort Riley will also receive the vaccination in an effort to protect the Nation’s defense force, prevent further spread, and preserve mission-essential readiness.