Fort Riley Ghost Tours Saturday

Put on a comfortable pair of walking shoes, grab a jacket, and get ready to have a shiver go up your spine. You can take a tour to experience for yourself the stories and legends that have haunted historic Fort Riley.

The Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley, or HASFR, will offer the 24th annual Ghost Tours this Saturday from 4 – 8 p.m.

Costumed storytellers will guide visitors around historic main post while narrating iconic classics like The Lady in Chains and The Custer House Teddy Bear Ghost.

The walking tours will begin every 20 minutes and are free and open to the public. Each tour will last from one hour to one hour and thirty minutes.

Parking will be available west of Cavalry Parade Field, off Pleasanton Avenue. Tours will be on foot and the route will accommodate strollers.

Due to COVID-19, groups will be limited to 15 people and leave every 20 minutes (4:00, 4:20, 4:40, 5:00, 5:20, 5:40 6:00, 6:20, 6:40, 7:00, 7:20, 7:40 ). Masks are required.

For more information about the tours, visit http://www.fortrileyhistoricalsociety.org/ghost-tours.html or email [email protected].