Former Teacher, Coach Remembered

A longtime Salina coach and teacher is being fondly remembered. James “Jim” R. LoVullo passed away on June 26th.

After graduating high school in Buffalo, New York, LoVullo moved to Salina to attend Kansas Wesleyan University where he graduated in 1974.

Over the span of the nex 40 years, LoVullo taught English language arts and physical education and coached six sports (tennis, softball, football, basketball, track, swimming) across four different schools (Sacred Heart, Roosevelt-Lincoln, Salina Central, and Lakewood Middle School).

LoVullo’s coaching highlights included winning seven state tennis titles at Salina Central, a sport which he and his college buddies taught themselves how to play “just for fun” one summer. Over the years, he was well-recognized for his coaching achievements. He was named Kansas Coaches Association Girls Tennis Coach of the Year twice, Midwest Section Coach of the Year, and KCA’s Boys Tennis Coach of the Year.

LoVullo was also inducted into the Salina Central Hall of Fame, The Kansas Wesleyan Hall of Fame, and the Kansas Tennis Coaches Hall of Fame. Although wonderful achievements and honors, none of them were as important as the mentorships and friendships that he created with his students, athletes and colleagues.

Seven years ago, Jim and his wife Marcia moved to Missouri to be closer to their grandkids.

A funeral mass will be held at Saint Amelia Church in Tonawanda, NY at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 5th.

Following a private inurnment at Gypsum Hill Cemetery, a celebration of life will be held in August in Salina, KS. Details to follow in the coming weeks.