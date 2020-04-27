Former Salinan Shot in Mass Shooting Dies

Another victim of the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart last August has died.

Guillermo “Memo” Garcia had been in the ICU since being shot multiple times in the Walmart parking lot on August 3rd.

Guillermo “Memo” Garcia and Jessica Coca Garcia, formerly of Salina, were at the Walmart in El Paso, Texas, fundraising for their daughter’s soccer team when a shooter opened fire. The couple were both hit by the gunfire. Their two children suffered less severe injuries when they were trampled by people fleeing the shooter.

Guillermo’s death brings the death toll from the shooting to 23. Officials at Del Sol Medical Center say Garcia was the last victim of the shooting still being treated there.

The suspected gunman is accused of targeting Latinos at the Walmart.