Former Officer Apologizes

January 6, 2020

A former Kansas police officer is apologizing after making up a story that a fast food worker wrote an expletive message on his coffee cup.

KWCH reports that former Herington officer William Darling issued a statement on Friday apologizing to the McDonald’s in Junction City, the law enforcement community and the citizens of Herington.

Darling claimed last month that he had received a coffee cup from a Junction City McDonald’s with an expletive written on it, but he later admitted to making up the story following an investigation. Darling has since resigned from his position.

The head of the Herington Police Department issued a similar apology on New year’s Day. Chief Brian Hornaday apologized to McDonald’s for accusing a fast food worker of writing an expletive on one of his officer’s cup of coffee.

 

 

