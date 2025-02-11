Former NASA Astronaut Speaks at the TPEC

Former NASA Astronaut and Spacewalker, walked on the stage to speak at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet meeting.

Mike Massimino from Oceanside, NY spoke at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center (TPEC) on Tuesday, February 11th about leadership and his pathway on becoming an astronaut. He tells KSAL News he wanted to become an astronaut after being inspired by Neil Armstrong and watching the 1983 film “The Right Stuff.”

“I never thought I could be an astronaut, but I always wanted to be apart of the space field in some fashion” said Massimino.

Despite being rejected three times, he eventually became an astronaut on the fourth trial of his application. “I really wanted to be apart of NASA and there are so many opportunities in the field. I encourage those who are interested in becoming an astronaut to persevere and not give up” said Massimino.

He described the training regimen before going to space was “very complex and extensive.” He told KSAL News how important “executing a plan” is for a space mission.

Massimino’s first space mission was “Space Shuttle Columbia” and his second being “Space Shuttle Atlanta” for the Hubble Space Telescope servicing missions. After his 18-year career as an astronaut (1996 – 2014), he then became a mechanical engineering professor at Columbia University. He also appeared on the CBS hit show “The Big Bang Theory.”

Massimino holds a team record for the number of hours spacewalking in a single space shuttle mission and was also the first person to tweet from space.

Several NASA accolades and awards he received were:

2 NASA Space Flight Medals

NASA Distinguished Service Medal

American Astronautical Society’s Flight Achievement Award

Star of Italian Solidarity

Inducted in the Long Island Air and Space Hall of Fame

Three books by Massimino are available for purchase include:

Moonshot: A NASA Astronaut’s Guide to Achieving the Impossible

Spaceman: The True Story of a Young Boys Journey to Becoming an Astronaut

Spaceman: An Astronaut’s Unlikely Journey to Unlock the Secrets of the Universe

For more information or to visit his website go to https://mikemassimino.com/

———

Photo by Nicolas Fierro, KSAL News