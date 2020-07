A former Kansas man will spend a decade in federal prison for child pornography crimes.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 55-year-old Kenneth Herd was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for uploading child pornography to his Yahoo Messenger account.

In a plea, Herd admitted that Yahoo reported him to Cyber Tip Report (https://report.cybertip.org/ ). Investigators used Herd’s IP address to track the account to him at an address in Lyons.

Herd now lives in Chandler, Oklahoma.