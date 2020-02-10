Forgery Suspects Arrested

A check forgery case ends with two arrests following a high speed pursuit and crash on Burma Road.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 32-year-old Michael Metzger and 29-year-old Timothy Halpain were transported to the hospital on Friday morning after they crashed into a Sheriff’s SUV near the intersection of Burma and Link Road.

The chase began in Salina after staff at 1st Bank Kansas on Santa Fe alerted officers that a couple of men were trying to cash bogus checks in the drive through lane. Officers attempted a traffic stop – but Metzger sped away in his 2006 Honda Civic with a donut spare tire on the back. SPD called off the pursuit and a Saline Co. Sheriff’s deputy then found the car on Burma.

Police say the two men had cashed numerous forged checks around town dating back to early January for over $10,000. Some of the forged company checks were from Team Employment, Southwest Deed & Title and Motel 6.

Metzger is now facing numerous charges for leading a chase that reached speeds of 50 mph inside the city limits and over 100 mph in the country.

Both Metzger and Halpain face multiple charges for forgery as well.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office SUV was heavily damaged in the collision. Sheriff Roger Soldan says the deputy was taken to Salina Regional Health Center to be examined for sore muscles and back pain and then released.