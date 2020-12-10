Salina, KS

Ford F-250 Truck Stolen

Jeremy BohnDecember 10, 2020

A Ford pickup is stolen from outside of a Salina residence and police are putting out a description of the truck to try to return it to its owner.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2010 Ford F-250 was stolen from the north side of a residence in the 800 block of Willow between 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The truck belongs to 25-year-old MacKenzie Talbot, Salina, who says that he left the vehicle on the north side of his home. The keys were not left inside of the truck, so he is unsure how it was stolen.

The truck is described as gray in color, with tinted windows and black rims. It has a “Hoonagin” sticker on the passenger side rear window as well. Its plate is a Kansas Tag: 385-MKU.

The pickup is valued at $15,000.

Ford F-250 Truck Stolen

