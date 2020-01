Investigators continue to look for thieves who are damaging engine exhaust systems by stealing catalytic converters off area vehicles.

According to Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus, a pickup truck owner contacted authorities on Tuesday after noticing his 2014 Ford F250 would not start.

He soon discovered the entire exhaust system had been cut from the undercarriage and stolen while the Ford was parked at his apartment at Chapel Ridge Place.

Loss and damage is listed at $6,200.