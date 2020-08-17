Football Camp Attendee Tests Positive For COVID-19

A student athlete who participated in last week’s Ellsworth USD 327 high school football camp in has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the school district, they have been informed by the Ellsworth County Health Department, that one of their student-athletes who participated in last week’s high school football camp has tested positive for COVID-19. Per County and District policy, this student and family has been directed to self-quarantine until permitted to return.

Officials are working with the student to determine possible exposures.

Due to this exposure event, USD327 and the County Health Nurse will quarantine the high school football team. The quarantine period will end on August 25th and Wednesday the 26th being the first viable practice date. In the meantime, know that USD327 will continue with safety and health protocols. These protocols include masks, face shields, sanitizing hands, wiping down equipment and other sanitizing processes.

In the interim, anyone showing signs and symptoms of Covid-19 is encouraged to seek medical advice and contact the Ellsworth County Health Department for more information. They can be reached at 785-531-0614.