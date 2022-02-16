Salina, KS

Foot Chase, Drug Arrest

KSAL StaffFebruary 16, 2022

A welfare check leads to the arrest of a Salina man on drug possession charges.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 6pm Tuesday, officers were sent to the area of 1600 W. Republic Ave. after witnesses reported a man wondering around aimlessly wearing a gray hoodie.

Police say 24-year-old Malique Powell was identified by officers at the scene as they tried to make contact with him. Powell, who was wanted on a warrant for a probation violation ran from officers twice – but was rounded up a short time later in the 800 block of Hemlock.

Officers allegedly found pot and drug paraphernalia on him and he is now facing additional charges that could include felony interference with law enforcement and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

