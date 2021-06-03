Food Vendors, Chili Cook-Off Contestants Sought

Applications are now being accepted for food vendors at the Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair. The Street Fair takes place on Saturday, September 25, 2021, in and around the Smoky Hill Museum in downtown Salina. The Street Fair includes a parade, musical acts and children’s activities all with an Old West theme.

According to the museum, applications are being sought at this time for food concessioners. Completed applications and a $25 application fee must be postmarked or hand-delivered by July 1, 2021 to the Smoky Hill Museum at 211 West Iron Avenue. Application fee is non-refundable. Accepted vendors will be notified of street placement and receive further information. Accepted vendors will have until August 1 to pay the $100 vendor fee and turn in proof of insurance.

Online or printable applications may be found at www.smokyhillmuseum.org under the Street Fair tab. To have a copy mailed to you call 785-309-5776 or email [email protected].

Additionally, the museum is seeking teams to enter into the Chili Cook-off contest.

Entries are being sought to cook up their own unique brand of chili. The first six teams to enter will compete for the People’s Choice Award and best decorated booth. Winners will receive a combination of cash and prizes valued at $150.

Entrants must prepare a minimum of five gallons of chili. Public sampling begins at 12 noon. In order to make this less of a burden, the Museum will provide ingredients to help each team off to a good start. Teams will receive a generous starting kit of ingredients that includes 15 lbs. of beef and a mess of onions and tomatoes. From there, each team can add their own unique ingredients to make the chili something special.

Completed applications and a $25 application fee must be postmarked or hand-delivered by June 30, 2021 to the Smoky Hill Museum at 211 West Iron Avenue. Application fee is non-refundable.

Online or printable entry forms and a complete set of rules and regulations may be found at www.smokyhillmuseum.org under the Street Fair tab. To have a copy mailed to you call 785-309-5776 or email [email protected].