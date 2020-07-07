Salina, KS

Food, Music and Fun Coming This Saturday in Salina

LaCrista BrightbillJuly 7, 2020

Good food, music and family fun are on tap in Salina on Saturday.

Join the Salina Area Young Professionals Saturday, July 11th at Oakdale Park from 4-11pm for stellar food, rockin’ bands, and great community at the 5th Annual Street Eats & Beats festival in Salina. Musical entertainment by Taylor Kline Music, followed by Sunset Sinners.

Admission is free and there will be fun for the whole family.

Fun starts at 4 p.m. as Cash Hollistah kicks off the night with some music and entertainment. At 6 p.m. Taylor Kline Music hits the stage, followed by Sunset Sinners wrapping up the evening. Bounce Houses from Bounce-A-Roos, LLC and Bouncer Express will be available for the kids.

Food trucks include There’s No Taste Like Home, Chapman’s Take Away, Saddle Jacks BBQ, Mmm Rootbeer, Dry Creek Buffalo Ranch and French Fry Frenzy.

Masks will be required in public and outdoor situations were a 6 feet social distance cannot be maintained per the City of Salina mask ordinance.

 

