A Salina church is asking for donations for the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

According to St. John’s Lutheran Church, they are hosting a Family Needs/COVID19 Food Bank Drive the entire month of August.

Though the effort is going on all month, a special drop off event is planned for this Saturday.

The drop off will be from 9 till noon at the church’s west drive. Volunteers will be contactless unloading of food donations from vehicles.

St. John’s Lutheran Church is located at 302 S. 7th Street.