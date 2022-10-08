Food Bank Fill-Up Fulfilled

Efforts by a convenience store chain which is based in Salina and has 10 locations across Kansas will help fill-up local community foodbanks.

According to 24 /7 Stores, September, was National Hunger Action Month. The company actively participated in the cause engaging with customers, community members, and local businesses to raise money and match it dollar for dollar, up to $50,000 ($5,000 per store). Cumulatively, the effort gifted $71,268.27 to the participating nine Kansas food banks, which includes a match of $32,564.66.

“This year marked the 5th Anniversary of the Food Bank Fill-Up campaign, inspiring us to celebrate the milestone by increasing our match from $3,000 to $5,000 per store, said Jackie Hynes, director of marketing. “We had three of our ten stores surpass the max match, Goodland, Abilene, and Colby, and half of our stores broke their previous records, Goodland (333%), Colby (102%), Hays (77.3%), Russell (40%) and Abilene(1.8%). We are proud of each team’s efforts.

September 23 was Hunger Action Day and our stores doubled down with select stores hosting food bank representatives on-site, collectively raising $3,674.15 making it the biggest fundraising day all month. Overall, with a double-digit increase of 18%, we broke the previous record of our cumulative money raised in-stores, $32,910.44 (2020), and when you add in this years funds, we have contributed $262,502 over the past five years to support the fight against hunger. There is a lot to be proud of,” said Hynes.

Food Bank Fill-Up is a community effort. The funds raised go to support those directly in the community. “Our store managers go above and beyond to motivate their team and collaborate with the local food bank representatives to make the most of this campaign. We appreciate their effort and want to say thank you to them, all our staff, and especially to all our participants. Delivering a check to the food bank to use the funds where and when needed is a great feeling. Recently joining the 24-7 Travel Store team, this was my first year coordinating the campaign, and I genuinely look forward to rallying for it again next year!” said Hynes.

Participating food banks include:

Abilene Area Food & Clothing Bank (Abilene)

Community Care Ministries (Maple Hill)

Genesis Food Pantry of Sherman County (Goodland)

Genesis Food Pantry of Thomas County (Colby)

McPherson County Food Bank (McPherson)

Russell County Food Pantry (Russell)

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank (Salina)

Trego County Food Pantry (WaKeeney)

Each food bank can use the funds raised during this event in their own way – whether for operating costs, perishable groceries, or other needs.

This is the 5th Anniversary of the Food Bank Fill-Up event., which has now raided over $260,000 to support local food banks.