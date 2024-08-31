Food Bank Fill-Up Effort to Begin

A Salina based convenience store chain is on a mission to help stock the shelves of local food banks. 24/7 Travel Store is kicking off its 7th annual Food Bank Fill-Up campaign, “Driving Out Hunger. Together.”

According to the organization, the month-long effort, which runs through September, will help local food banks across Kansas by matching donations up to $3,000 per store.

“At 24/7 Travel Store, giving back is a big part of who we are,” said Ted Augustine, President of 24/7 Travel Store. “Our Food Bank Fill-Up is a powerful way for us to team up with our customers and help those in need right here in our local communities. We’re grateful for the support we see each year and are proud to continue this tradition.”

In Salina, the community’s generosity has been nothing short of inspiring. Last year was a record-breaking year for the Salina community, with the Salina-Ninth and Salina-West Crawford stores collectively raising over $10,000 throughout the month-long campaign. This significant contribution made a tangible impact in the fight against hunger in our community. Since the campaign’s inception in 2018, the Food Bank Fill-Up has been a testament to the generosity of the communities, raising an impressive $314,350 to support nine Kansas communities in the fight against hunger.

Karen Couch, Executive Director of the Salina Emergency Aid and Food Bank, expressed her appreciation for the ongoing partnership with 24/7 Travel Store: “This campaign not only provides crucial funds to support the 1,100 families we serve each month, but it also allows us to educate the 24/7 Travel Store team on the services we provide and the statistics surrounding hunger insecurity. This education empowers their team with the confidence they need to truly maximize fundraising opportunities as they engage with customers throughout the month. The efforts of the 24/7 Travel Store team truly make a difference, and we are deeply grateful for their continued support.”

The highlight of this year’s campaign is the “Hunger Action Day” event on Saturday, September 21, 2024. Food Bank representatives will be on-site at each of our stores, with times varying by location, to engage with customers and educate them on the available food bank services. They will also explain how the funds raised will be used and encourage individuals to give. On this day, we’ll also be accepting food donations in addition to monetary contributions.

The campaign has garnered strong support year after year, and Jackie Hynes, Director of Marketing at 24/7 Travel Store, is looking forward to this year’s efforts.

“This will be my third year coordinating the Food Bank Fill-Up, and I’m continually inspired by the dedication of our team and the generosity of our community,” Hynes said. “Through this campaign, I’ve had the opportunity to learn about the incredible work our Kansas food banks do, often relying solely on community support without access to state or grant funding. I’m proud of the efforts we all put in to support such a tremendous need and make a real difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

Everyone is invited to join in on September 21 and throughout the month to support this important cause. Whether by donating or simply spreading the word, every action counts.

For more information, including event details and how to get involved, visit 24-7stores.com/news or check out our Facebook page.