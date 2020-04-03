Flower Nook Owner Hurt, Thief Arrested

Police in Kansas City have arrested a man believed to be the suspect in the beating of Salina store owner Wednesday afternoon.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 29-year-old suspect attacked Wayne DeBey in the garage at the Flower Nook located at 208 E. Iron on Wednesday afternoon around 3pm.

Captain Forrester says KCMO cops found the suspect in the stolen 2011 Honda Element on Thursday evening around 7:45pm and took him into custody.

Police say the incident began when DeBey was inside his store and heard noises coming from the attached garage. When he investigated, he discovered the white male suspect sitting in the company’s delivery vehicle The two had words and DeBey was able to wrestle the keys away from him, before being hit in the head multiple times by the thief. DeBey suffered a cut on his face but did not require stitches.

The suspect took the keys and the Honda, hurriedly backed out of the garage causing damage to another vehicle and the garage door. Damage is estimated at over $1,350. The suspect is scheduled to be transported back to Salina and booked into the Saline County Jail.