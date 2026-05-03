Flour Power in Lindsborg

Milling wheat into flour has always been part of the Kansas story. On Saturday you could see, hear and taste the past as Lindsborg’s time machine woke up again to celebrate Millfest.

The 1898 Smoky Valley Roller Mills roared back to life as visitors stepped inside the four-story wonder of wood, steel and leather for a chance to breath in and experience the process of how wheat was milled into flour.

Millfest guide Karmon Almquist tells KSAL News that at one time more than 400 small mills operated across the state, now the red brick icon by the Smoky Hill River is the last one standing.

Flapjacks from the past

Breakfast stole the show with the help of a newly rediscovered recipe from the past. Adam Pracht, Marketing and Communications Director at the Old Mill says a local restoration team was working in a Lindsborg home when they found an old recipe book that belonged to the the Runbeck brothers – last owners of the Old Mill.

Leadership worked with Sunflower Food Company out of Lenexa to craft the pancake flour mix which is now for sale.

Fast forward to today and the pancakes and waffles made from the historic book were the newest “Old Time” addition to the 2026 Millfest.

Pracht says the robust flavor is great, “My kids really love them.”

Andrew Pistora chooses which goat to pet.

Swedish songs to dance to and couple in period garb check out the Swedish Pavilion.

Live music, dancing, craft demonstrations, food and speciality drinks rounded out the day in Little Sweden, USA.