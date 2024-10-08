Flores earns KCAC Men’s Soccer Defensive honor

Kansas Wesleyan’s Eduardo Flores has been named as the KCAC Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts last week for the Coyotes.

Student-athletes were selected for their performances from Sept. 30-Oct. 6 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank.

Flores played a key role on the back line for the Coyotes in two wins on the road at Tabor and at Saint Mary. He helped hold Tabor to zero shots on goal (four shots overall) in the 1-0 win, as the KWU defense stymied the Bluejay offense the entire match. In the match against Saint Mary, a 3-2 victory for Kansas Wesleyan, the Coyotes surrendered a pair of goals, but they came from the other side of the formation from Flores.

KWU is 6-3-1 overall, 4-1-1 in the KCAC heading into action this weekend, taking on Avila at 4:30 on Saturday at JRI Hospitality Stadium at Graves Family Sports Complex on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University.